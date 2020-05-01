Today’s Headlines

  • Protestors hold “die-in” over lack of hotel rooms for unsheltered people (SF Chronicle)
  • Modoc County might lift stay-at-home order today (LA Times)
  • Newsom: Close the beaches. Huntington Beach: No! (LA Times)
  • Cities don’t increase coronavirus risk (Public Square)
  • Other factors do, including economic hardship (ProPublica)
  • Can commuter rail recover? (CityLab)
  • Solano Transportation Authority receives state grant for train stations, bus hub, more (Daily Republic)
  • California’s new clean truck rules will reduce pollution (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Policy options for phasing out oil and gas production in California (Green Car Congress)
  • France is paying for bike repairs to promote cycling post-lockdown (WKZO)
  • Paris, Brussels, other cities look to bikes (Politico)

