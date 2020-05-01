Today’s Headlines
- Protestors hold “die-in” over lack of hotel rooms for unsheltered people (SF Chronicle)
- Modoc County might lift stay-at-home order today (LA Times)
- Newsom: Close the beaches. Huntington Beach: No! (LA Times)
- Cities don’t increase coronavirus risk (Public Square)
- Other factors do, including economic hardship (ProPublica)
- Can commuter rail recover? (CityLab)
- Solano Transportation Authority receives state grant for train stations, bus hub, more (Daily Republic)
- California’s new clean truck rules will reduce pollution (Environmental Defense Fund)
- And potentially change the trucking industry (Capital Public Radio)
- Policy options for phasing out oil and gas production in California (Green Car Congress)
- France is paying for bike repairs to promote cycling post-lockdown (WKZO)
- Paris, Brussels, other cities look to bikes (Politico)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF