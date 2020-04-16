Today’s Headlines
- Trump refuses to tighten clean air rules, focusing on “uncertainties” rather than strong scientific consensus (NY Times)
- Oregon to get rid of the 85th percentile rule for setting speed limits (Bike Portland)
- Coronavirus and Oakland’s communities of color (Berkeleyside)
- Food supply system struggles to adjust to pandemic life (CalMatters)
- Rich countries outbid poor ones in competition for coronavirus supplies (NY Times)
- Palo Alto considers banning cars from some streets (SF Chronicle)
- Everyone staying at home offers clues about climate change (Capitol Public Radio)
- The post-COVID future of travel (Intelligent Transport)
- Why are highway expansions considered essential right now? (Frontier Group)
- New book chronicles the Koch brother’s impact on American society (NPR)
