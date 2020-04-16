Today’s Headlines

Trump refuses to tighten clean air rules, focusing on “uncertainties” rather than strong scientific consensus (NY Times)

Oregon to get rid of the 85th percentile rule for setting speed limits (Bike Portland)

Coronavirus and Oakland’s communities of color (Berkeleyside)

Food supply system struggles to adjust to pandemic life (CalMatters)

Rich countries outbid poor ones in competition for coronavirus supplies (NY Times)

Palo Alto considers banning cars from some streets (SF Chronicle)

Everyone staying at home offers clues about climate change (Capitol Public Radio)

The post-COVID future of travel (Intelligent Transport)

Why are highway expansions considered essential right now? (Frontier Group)

New book chronicles the Koch brother’s impact on American society (NPR)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF