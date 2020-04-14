Today’s Headlines
- A plan to use the coronavirus to gut the renewable energy industry (Vice)
- Coronavirus threatens San Diego transit expansion plans (Mass Transit)
- Caltrans is speeding up highway projects while traffic is light (Tribune)
- Gas tax revenue dip is a threat to transportation funding (Silicon Valley Business Journals)
- What’s happening on the streets (CoMotion, LAist)
- How to exit the shut-down (Capitol Weekly)
- Feds seek delay on 2020 Census deadlines (LA Times)
- California orders car insurance companies to issue refunds since crash risk is so low right now (SF Chronicle)
- Autonomous robots to the… rescue? (Tech Crunch)
- A social distancing machine shows how hard it is to follow protocols (CTV News)
