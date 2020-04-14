Today’s Headlines

  • A plan to use the coronavirus to gut the renewable energy industry (Vice)
  • Coronavirus threatens San Diego transit expansion plans (Mass Transit)
  • Caltrans is speeding up highway projects while traffic is light (Tribune)
  • Gas tax revenue dip is a threat to transportation funding (Silicon Valley Business Journals)
  • What’s happening on the streets (CoMotion, LAist)
  • How to exit the shut-down (Capitol Weekly)
  • Feds seek delay on 2020 Census deadlines (LA Times)
  • California orders car insurance companies to issue refunds since crash risk is so low right now (SF Chronicle)
  • Autonomous robots to the… rescue? (Tech Crunch)
  • A social distancing machine shows how hard it is to follow protocols (CTV News)

