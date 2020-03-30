Today’s Headlines
- Darn right, bike shops are essential businesses (Outside)
- Health care workers in U.K. are riding bikes to work (Independent)
- Which cities are repurposing car space for people during pandemic (Streetsblog Chicago)
- How to keep that going post-COVID 19 (Smart Cities Dive)
- WHO needs to weigh in on enforcing speed limits to ease pressure on hospitals (Forbes)
- Commercial truck drivers find they have the highways to themselves (Herald Mail/Sacrament Bee)
- Is shelter-in-place working in the Bay Area? (SF Chronicle)
- Coronavirus is exposing Air BnB’s role in housing shortage, rent increases (Daily Dot)
- Transit’s top job: protect its workers (Transit Center)
- Federal stay-at-home guidelines extended (Sacramento Bee)
- COVID-19 lessons for congestion pricing (Eno Center for Transportation)
- USA should use trains to build emerging megaregions (CityMetric)
