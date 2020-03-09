Today’s Headlines
- Expanding highways increases traffic (Curbed)
- Why so many transit agencies, Bay Area? (KALW)
- Are frequent flier programs contributing to climate change? (New York Times)
- A cautionary tale about cops, surveillance, and location data from biking apps (NBC)
- California-built e-bikes (Electrek)
- California’s other electric vehicle industry is booming (Inside EVs)
- CARB is grappling with how to regulate ride-hail to halt its carbon emissions (LA Times)
- The climate calculations on e-bike vs car (Grist)
- Popping a wheelie and riding it for 100 yards or more is not illegal (MassLive)
