Today’s Headlines

The fight over S.B. 50 provided cover to pass a host of other progressive housing, zoning bills (California Planning & Development Report)

High-injury intersection in SF gets new pedestrian safety features (Hoodline)

Gilroy discovers that if you don’t require bike parking, developers won’t include it (Gilroy Dispatch)

HOPR bike-share will leave UC Santa Barbara (Daily Nexus)

Congress revives AV debate: Are they safer by definition, or do they need government oversight? (Governing)

High-speed rail program aims to complete 119-mile Central Valley segment in 2020 (RT&S)

EDF and NRDC file brief opposing Trump’s antitrust suit against CA+Quebec cap-and-trade (Environmental Defense Fund)

The hidden costs we all pay when many people owe big money on cars (Frontier Group)

BP says it wants to “go green,” but those huge profits will be hard to give up (Forbes)

Genius: Use beer waste in water treatment, save money, use less chemicals, win win win (NPR)

