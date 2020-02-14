Today’s Headlines
- The fight over S.B. 50 provided cover to pass a host of other progressive housing, zoning bills (California Planning & Development Report)
- High-injury intersection in SF gets new pedestrian safety features (Hoodline)
- Gilroy discovers that if you don’t require bike parking, developers won’t include it (Gilroy Dispatch)
- HOPR bike-share will leave UC Santa Barbara (Daily Nexus)
- Congress revives AV debate: Are they safer by definition, or do they need government oversight? (Governing)
- High-speed rail program aims to complete 119-mile Central Valley segment in 2020 (RT&S)
- EDF and NRDC file brief opposing Trump’s antitrust suit against CA+Quebec cap-and-trade (Environmental Defense Fund)
- The hidden costs we all pay when many people owe big money on cars (Frontier Group)
- BP says it wants to “go green,” but those huge profits will be hard to give up (Forbes)
- Genius: Use beer waste in water treatment, save money, use less chemicals, win win win (NPR)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF