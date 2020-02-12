Today’s Headlines

  • Assemblymember Holden returns with bill on free student transit passes (Pasadena Now)
  • SMART stations to get electric bike-share (Press Democrat)
  • Do you like your commute? Then you probably bike or walk (SSTI)
  • Twelve short guides to transportation agencies in L.A., California (Medium)
  • London got rid of private cars, but congestion grew anyway (The Guardian)
  • Stop assuming autonomous vehicles are going to be safer than human drivers (Jalopnik)
  • Stricter clean air laws could save thousands of lives a year (U.S. News)
  • Traffic death numbers are a global crisis (Foreign Affairs)
  • CPUC calls for utilities to plan investments in transportation electrification infrastructure (Utility Dive)

