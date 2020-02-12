Today’s Headlines

Assemblymember Holden returns with bill on free student transit passes (Pasadena Now)

SMART stations to get electric bike-share (Press Democrat)

Do you like your commute? Then you probably bike or walk (SSTI)

Twelve short guides to transportation agencies in L.A., California (Medium)

London got rid of private cars, but congestion grew anyway (The Guardian)

Stop assuming autonomous vehicles are going to be safer than human drivers (Jalopnik)

Stricter clean air laws could save thousands of lives a year (U.S. News)

Traffic death numbers are a global crisis (Foreign Affairs)

CPUC calls for utilities to plan investments in transportation electrification infrastructure (Utility Dive)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF