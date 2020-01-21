Today’s Headlines

BART touts its coming technological improvements

City of Irvine gets a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (UC Irvine)

Housing/transit bill SB 50 routed past committee that blocked it (SF Chronicle)

Optional surcharge for healthy soils and climate to be added to schmancy meals (Mother Jones)

Are Teslas suddenly accelerating on their own? (ABC13)

Driverless delivery vehicles are coming to California (Marketplace)

High-speed rail through the Sepulveda Pass? (Sportsfinding)

Santa Ana wants to expand its streetcar (Voice of OC)

Driver jumps the curb, kills pedestrian on sidewalk, flees (Berkeleyside)

Questions arise about how, why CPUC allows Uber, Lyft to hide crash data (San Francisco Public Press)

$25,000 to ride Amtrak if you and your friends have one too many wheelchairs? (NPR)

Fresno’s motels, used as housing for homeless, to be inspected (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF