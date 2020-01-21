Today’s Headlines
- BART touts its coming technological improvements
- City of Irvine gets a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (UC Irvine)
- Housing/transit bill SB 50 routed past committee that blocked it (SF Chronicle)
- Optional surcharge for healthy soils and climate to be added to schmancy meals (Mother Jones)
- Are Teslas suddenly accelerating on their own? (ABC13)
- Driverless delivery vehicles are coming to California (Marketplace)
- High-speed rail through the Sepulveda Pass? (Sportsfinding)
- Santa Ana wants to expand its streetcar (Voice of OC)
- Driver jumps the curb, kills pedestrian on sidewalk, flees (Berkeleyside)
- Questions arise about how, why CPUC allows Uber, Lyft to hide crash data (San Francisco Public Press)
- $25,000 to ride Amtrak if you and your friends have one too many wheelchairs? (NPR)
- Fresno’s motels, used as housing for homeless, to be inspected (CalMatters)
