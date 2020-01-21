Today’s Headlines

  • BART touts its coming technological improvements
  • City of Irvine gets a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (UC Irvine)
  • Housing/transit bill SB 50 routed past committee that blocked it (SF Chronicle)
  • Optional surcharge for healthy soils and climate to be added to schmancy meals (Mother Jones)
  • Are Teslas suddenly accelerating on their own? (ABC13)
  • Driverless delivery vehicles are coming to California (Marketplace)
  • High-speed rail through the Sepulveda Pass? (Sportsfinding)
  • Santa Ana wants to expand its streetcar (Voice of OC)
  • Driver jumps the curb, kills pedestrian on sidewalk, flees (Berkeleyside)
  • Questions arise about how, why CPUC allows Uber, Lyft to hide crash data (San Francisco Public Press)
  • $25,000 to ride Amtrak if you and your friends have one too many wheelchairs? (NPR)
  • Fresno’s motels, used as housing for homeless, to be inspected (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF