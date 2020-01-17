Today’s Headlines

San Joaquin Regional Transit considers cutting intercity routes (Mass Transit)

Ads opposing tax measure for SMART rail expansion in North Bay throw everything at it (SF Chronicle)

Advocates oppose parking garage at Transbay plaza–area is suppose to be for transit (SF Chronicle)

About having armed police on public transportation (Pedestrian Observations)

Uber, Lyft produce more emissions than regular old car trips (Curbed)

What’s at stake if California doesn’t catch up to its climate goals? (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Why “mother-in-law units” matter (Sightline Institute)

Oakland to use FEMA trailers to house 70 of its homeless people (SF Chronicle)

Turning a supermarket into a homeless shelter (Popup City)

Hollister Ranch sues state to get out of providing public access as law requires (LA Times)

Why is it so hard to build big public projects? (Curbed)

