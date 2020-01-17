Today’s Headlines

  • San Joaquin Regional Transit considers cutting intercity routes (Mass Transit)
  • Ads opposing tax measure for SMART rail expansion in North Bay throw everything at it (SF Chronicle)
  • Advocates oppose parking garage at Transbay plaza–area is suppose to be for transit (SF Chronicle)
  • About having armed police on public transportation (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Uber, Lyft produce more emissions than regular old car trips (Curbed)
  • What’s at stake if California doesn’t catch up to its climate goals? (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Why “mother-in-law units” matter (Sightline Institute)
  • Oakland to use FEMA trailers to house 70 of its homeless people (SF Chronicle)
  • Turning a supermarket into a homeless shelter (Popup City)
  • Hollister Ranch sues state to get out of providing public access as law requires (LA Times)
  • Why is it so hard to build big public projects? (Curbed)

