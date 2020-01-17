Today’s Headlines
- San Joaquin Regional Transit considers cutting intercity routes (Mass Transit)
- Ads opposing tax measure for SMART rail expansion in North Bay throw everything at it (SF Chronicle)
- Advocates oppose parking garage at Transbay plaza–area is suppose to be for transit (SF Chronicle)
- About having armed police on public transportation (Pedestrian Observations)
- Uber, Lyft produce more emissions than regular old car trips (Curbed)
- What’s at stake if California doesn’t catch up to its climate goals? (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Why “mother-in-law units” matter (Sightline Institute)
- Oakland to use FEMA trailers to house 70 of its homeless people (SF Chronicle)
- Turning a supermarket into a homeless shelter (Popup City)
- Hollister Ranch sues state to get out of providing public access as law requires (LA Times)
- Why is it so hard to build big public projects? (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF