Today’s Headlines
- City of Santa Cruz passes ordinance requiring consideration of “Health in All Policies” (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Long Beach approves funds to improve a bike lane, and parking lots (Signal Tribune)
- Lots of investment in U.S. transit in the past decade, but not enough (The Transport Politic)
- The top California planning stories of the 2010s (California Planning and Development Report)
- CA’s renewable energy mandates have helped reduce carbon emissions, but several Republicans want to pause them (CalMatters)
- Governor Newsom calls for new money to help homeless (LA Times)
- Stop calling Elon Musk’s Boring tunnel public transit (Curbed)
- U.S. Democrats announce sweeping climate legislation (The Hill)
- Feds are not really interested in regulating AVs (Politico)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF