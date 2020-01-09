Today’s Headlines

  • City of Santa Cruz passes ordinance requiring consideration of “Health in All Policies” (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Long Beach approves funds to improve a bike lane, and parking lots (Signal Tribune)
  • Lots of investment in U.S. transit in the past decade, but not enough (The Transport Politic)
  • The top California planning stories of the 2010s (California Planning and Development Report)
  • CA’s renewable energy mandates have helped reduce carbon emissions, but several Republicans want to pause them (CalMatters)
  • Governor Newsom calls for new money to help homeless (LA Times)
  • Stop calling Elon Musk’s Boring tunnel public transit (Curbed)
  • U.S. Democrats announce sweeping climate legislation (The Hill)
  • Feds are not really interested in regulating AVs (Politico)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF