Today’s Headlines

Costa Mesa advocates work for better, safer streets (The OCR)

Mountain View debates pros and cons of converting Castro Street to a pedestrian plaza (ABC7)

CARB to take up issue of polluting ships (LA Times)

Transportation will continue its march towards electrification (Government Technology)

Litigants against a ski resort insist on their right to free parking (Press Democrat)

In response to a law requiring it, CA releases study showing cops pull over, search black drivers more often than other groups (Sacramento Bee)

New housing laws take effect in California (San Jose Inside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF