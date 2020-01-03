Today’s Headlines

  • Costa Mesa advocates work for better, safer streets (The OCR)
  • Mountain View debates pros and cons of converting Castro Street to a pedestrian plaza (ABC7)
  • CARB to take up issue of polluting ships (LA Times)
  • Transportation will continue its march towards electrification (Government Technology)
  • Litigants against a ski resort insist on their right to free parking (Press Democrat)
  • In response to a law requiring it, CA releases study showing cops pull over, search black drivers more often than other groups (Sacramento Bee)
  • New housing laws take effect in California (San Jose Inside)

