Today’s Headlines
- Santa Barbara to get bike-share (Santa Barbara Independent)
- Lyft may not end cash fares for bike-share after all (SF Examiner)
- Bicycling without age (Santa Barbara Independent)
- Caltrans folds on highway funding and politicians take credit (New Times SLO)
- BART police say their system prevents profiling, but the numbers look bad (SF Chronicle)
- Study on feasibility of Hyperloop is a sales hack job (Jalopnik)
- S.F.’s “renaissance” in homeless aid barely registered (Curbed)
