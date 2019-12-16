Today’s Headlines

Federal report says U.S. is not spending nearly enough on public transit, but it’s already woefully out of date (Eno Transportation)

More enforcement means more tickets for bike lane violations along Valencia Street (SF Examiner)

Redding considers better bike, pedestrian facilities along riverfront, potential development sites (Record Searchlight)

Richmond San Rafael Bridge bike path proves popular with riders (Richmond Confidential) Taking that path away for cars wouldn’t help congestion (Marin Independent Journal)

High-speed rail in the Central Valley will link jobs to housing (Fresno Bee)

Can’t win: Now the LA Times is criticizing HSR for making progress

CARB considers regulations to push for faster adoption of clean trucks (Government Technology)

Oregon reconsiders the way it sets speed limits (Bike Portland)

Bloomberg Media didn’t just buy CityLab – it will fire half its staff (Mother Jones)

Yo, FAA! This “disruption” that needs to be clamped down on, fast: L.A. business commuters fly (Benzinga)

