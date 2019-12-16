Today’s Headlines
- Federal report says U.S. is not spending nearly enough on public transit, but it’s already woefully out of date (Eno Transportation)
- More enforcement means more tickets for bike lane violations along Valencia Street (SF Examiner)
- Redding considers better bike, pedestrian facilities along riverfront, potential development sites (Record Searchlight)
- Richmond San Rafael Bridge bike path proves popular with riders (Richmond Confidential)
- Taking that path away for cars wouldn’t help congestion (Marin Independent Journal)
- High-speed rail in the Central Valley will link jobs to housing (Fresno Bee)
- Can’t win: Now the LA Times is criticizing HSR for making progress
- CARB considers regulations to push for faster adoption of clean trucks (Government Technology)
- Oregon reconsiders the way it sets speed limits (Bike Portland)
- Bloomberg Media didn’t just buy CityLab – it will fire half its staff (Mother Jones)
- Yo, FAA! This “disruption” that needs to be clamped down on, fast: L.A. business commuters fly (Benzinga)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF