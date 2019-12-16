Today’s Headlines

  • Federal report says U.S. is not spending nearly enough on public transit, but it’s already woefully out of date (Eno Transportation)
  • More enforcement means more tickets for bike lane violations along Valencia Street (SF Examiner)
  • Redding considers better bike, pedestrian facilities along riverfront, potential development sites (Record Searchlight)
  • Richmond San Rafael Bridge bike path proves popular with riders (Richmond Confidential)
  • High-speed rail in the Central Valley will link jobs to housing (Fresno Bee)
  • Can’t win: Now the LA Times is criticizing HSR for making progress
  • CARB considers regulations to push for faster adoption of clean trucks (Government Technology)
  • Oregon reconsiders the way it sets speed limits (Bike Portland)
  • Bloomberg Media didn’t just buy CityLab – it will fire half its staff (Mother Jones)
  • Yo, FAA! This “disruption” that needs to be clamped down on, fast: L.A. business commuters fly (Benzinga)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF