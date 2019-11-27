Today’s Headlines

Have a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. We’ll be back on Monday.

  • Skeptic wonders how bikes can become the preferred form of travel in San Francisco – where a lot of people already ride them (SF Chronicle)
  • South Pasadena passes citywide bike parking plan (South Pasadenan)
  • LA Metro’s subway building is out of sight (ABC7)
  • Drastic changes are needed to fight climate change (Fresno Bee)
  • Preliminary data show CA transportation emissions fall a bit (EDF)
  • Sonoma County’s Habitat for Humanity suspends home building (Press Democrat)
  • Amazon’s “troubling impact” on warehouse towns (NY Times)
  • Cycling death in Escondido hit-and-run (CBS8)
  • Two pedestrians die in separate San Jose hit-and-runs (ABC7)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF