Today’s Headlines
Have a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. We’ll be back on Monday.
- Skeptic wonders how bikes can become the preferred form of travel in San Francisco – where a lot of people already ride them (SF Chronicle)
- South Pasadena passes citywide bike parking plan (South Pasadenan)
- LA Metro’s subway building is out of sight (ABC7)
- Drastic changes are needed to fight climate change (Fresno Bee)
- Preliminary data show CA transportation emissions fall a bit (EDF)
- Sonoma County’s Habitat for Humanity suspends home building (Press Democrat)
- Amazon’s “troubling impact” on warehouse towns (NY Times)
- Cycling death in Escondido hit-and-run (CBS8)
- Two pedestrians die in separate San Jose hit-and-runs (ABC7)
