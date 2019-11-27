Today’s Headlines

Have a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. We’ll be back on Monday.

Skeptic wonders how bikes can become the preferred form of travel in San Francisco – where a lot of people already ride them (SF Chronicle)

South Pasadena passes citywide bike parking plan (South Pasadenan)

LA Metro’s subway building is out of sight (ABC7)

Drastic changes are needed to fight climate change (Fresno Bee)

Preliminary data show CA transportation emissions fall a bit (EDF)

Sonoma County’s Habitat for Humanity suspends home building (Press Democrat)

Amazon’s “troubling impact” on warehouse towns (NY Times)

Cycling death in Escondido hit-and-run (CBS8)

Two pedestrians die in separate San Jose hit-and-runs (ABC7)

