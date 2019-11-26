Today’s Headlines
- The NTSB weighed in on bike helmets, leading to a call to “heed” them (Seattle Times)
- We can’t get people to fly less when we keep expanding airports (Curbed)
- And carbon offsets won’t help much (Electrek)
- Those big billboards mounted on cars? They’re collecting data (CityLab)
- San Francisco is still studying congestion pricing (Smart Cities Dive)
- Arrests in Oakland at protest over treatment of homeless (SF Chronicle)
- London kicks Uber out for a host of problems (The Verge)
- The future of work in California (CalMatters)
- “Finish your Thanksgiving travel by Tuesday midday”–LOL. Weather coming (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF