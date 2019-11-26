Today’s Headlines

The NTSB weighed in on bike helmets, leading to a call to “heed” them (Seattle Times)

We can’t get people to fly less when we keep expanding airports (Curbed) And carbon offsets won’t help much (Electrek)

Those big billboards mounted on cars? They’re collecting data (CityLab)

San Francisco is still studying congestion pricing (Smart Cities Dive)

Arrests in Oakland at protest over treatment of homeless (SF Chronicle)

London kicks Uber out for a host of problems (The Verge)

The future of work in California (CalMatters)

“Finish your Thanksgiving travel by Tuesday midday”–LOL. Weather coming (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF