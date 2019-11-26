Today’s Headlines

  • The NTSB weighed in on bike helmets, leading to a call to “heed” them (Seattle Times)
  • We can’t get people to fly less when we keep expanding airports (Curbed)
    • And carbon offsets won’t help much (Electrek)
  • Those big billboards mounted on cars? They’re collecting data (CityLab)
  • San Francisco is still studying congestion pricing (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Arrests in Oakland at protest over treatment of homeless (SF Chronicle)
  • London kicks Uber out for a host of problems (The Verge)
  • The future of work in California (CalMatters)
  • “Finish your Thanksgiving travel by Tuesday midday”–LOL. Weather coming (LA Times)

