Today’s Headlines
- My fight with a sidewalk robot (CityLab)
- Interview with new SFMTA director (Curbed)
- More companies, including Tesla, join with CA in lawsuit against EPA (Inside EVs)
- The climate war over cars intensifies (Axios)
- NTSB blames Arizona Uber crash on driver, Uber, victim, state, and feds (Verge, Post-Gazette)
- Another reason EVs won’t be the climate answer: lithium extraction (Technology Review)
- Why public transit is an equity battleground (CityLab)
- People are being evicted statewide before new renter protection law takes effect (CalMatters)
