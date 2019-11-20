Today’s Headlines

  • My fight with a sidewalk robot (CityLab)
  • Interview with new SFMTA director (Curbed)
  • More companies, including Tesla, join with CA in lawsuit against EPA (Inside EVs)
  • The climate war over cars intensifies (Axios)
  • NTSB blames Arizona Uber crash on driver, Uber, victim, state, and feds (Verge, Post-Gazette)
  • Another reason EVs won’t be the climate answer: lithium extraction (Technology Review)
  • Why public transit is an equity battleground (CityLab)
  • People are being evicted statewide before new renter protection law takes effect (CalMatters)

