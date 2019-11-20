Today’s Headlines

My fight with a sidewalk robot (CityLab)

Interview with new SFMTA director (Curbed)

More companies, including Tesla, join with CA in lawsuit against EPA (Inside EVs)

The climate war over cars intensifies (Axios)

NTSB blames Arizona Uber crash on driver, Uber, victim, state, and feds (Verge, Post-Gazette)

Another reason EVs won’t be the climate answer: lithium extraction (Technology Review)

Why public transit is an equity battleground (CityLab)

People are being evicted statewide before new renter protection law takes effect (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF