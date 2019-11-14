Today’s Headlines

Berkeley City Council approves move to give cyclists some leeway at stop signs (Berkeleyside)

Why more bicycle riders are dying (Bicycling)

Easy, accessible bike storage is key for helping people who want to switch from driving to riding a bike (Phys.org)

The switch from cars will take more than a cool app (CityLab)

We can’t promote transit, bike, ped infrastructure and continue building for cars (American Progress)

Air pollution linked to brain cancer (The Guardian) …but don’t be fooled: USEPA says air pollution can’t kill you (Heated)

Thoughts on fare evasion: tear down the fare gates (Pedestrian Observations)

U.S., China agree to end tariffs on e-bikes (Electrek)

SoCalGas defends “renewable” natural gas (Inside Climate News)

Dutch plan to lower speed limits to reduce emissions (Price Tags)

The coup in Bolivia, batteries, and climate change (Paste Magazine)

How solar and wind energy can help conserve and protect water resources (Triple Pundit)

Okay, here’s a cool bike (Hackaday)

