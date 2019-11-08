Today’s Headlines

SoCal cities vote to focus new housing in coastal areas where there are jobs, transit (LA Times)

Bay Area homes got a titch more affordable in third quarter (SF Chronicle)

Zero Fatalities Task Force soldiers on (CalBike)

California is on track to miss its climate targets by a century (Technology Review)

Rumors say next CTC commissioner could be former Fresno mayor (The Sun)

Bond funds available for HSR to Las Vegas (Forbes)

Protests + public transportation (Vox)

UPS launches rewards program for customers who pick up packages at central points (Transport Topics)

Wichita, Kansas is done with diesel, buying only electric buses (KCUR)

Britain is finding new uses for underused car parking (The Guardian)

Utah says its bus ticket machines aren’t worth their cost (Salt Lake City Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF