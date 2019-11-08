Today’s Headlines
- SoCal cities vote to focus new housing in coastal areas where there are jobs, transit (LA Times)
- Bay Area homes got a titch more affordable in third quarter (SF Chronicle)
- Zero Fatalities Task Force soldiers on (CalBike)
- California is on track to miss its climate targets by a century (Technology Review)
- Rumors say next CTC commissioner could be former Fresno mayor (The Sun)
- Bond funds available for HSR to Las Vegas (Forbes)
- Protests + public transportation (Vox)
- UPS launches rewards program for customers who pick up packages at central points (Transport Topics)
- Wichita, Kansas is done with diesel, buying only electric buses (KCUR)
- Britain is finding new uses for underused car parking (The Guardian)
- Utah says its bus ticket machines aren’t worth their cost (Salt Lake City Tribune)
