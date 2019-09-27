Today’s Headlines
- Trump fired a panel of air pollution researchers a year ago. Now they are meeting on their own (The Guardian)
- San Diego’s shift to transit is long overdue (Voice of San Diego)
- BART chooses new fare gates (SF Chronicle)
- Northern reaches of Santa Monica beach bike paths to see improvements (Santa Monica Lookout)
- Quick build initiative is transforming the streets of San Francisco (Planetizen)
- Zero emission vehicles will save money, but need supportive policies (UC Davis)
- The myth of “green cars” (New Statesman)
- More about California Tropical Forest Standard (Earth.com)
- California readies plans to launch “its own damn satellite” to measure climate change (LA Times)
- Honolulu’s bad tactic for unsafe pedestrian crossings: remove crosswalks (Honolulu Civil Beat)
- No thank you: Uber wants its app to be indispensable to city residents (The Verge)
