- LA Times warns about climate change: prepare to make sacrifices
- Uber pulls its scooters out of San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Bikes and scooters could replace short car trips in lots of cities (Inrix)
- Cars rule the road, but it doesn’t have to be this way (Fresno Bee)
- Cargo bikes are coming (Outside)
- Two bills finishing off 710 freeway expansion pass (Pasadena Now)
- Bakersfield pedestrian safety enforcement: 73 citations issued. But for what? (23ABCnews)
- Trade in your old car for an ebike (Electrek)
- CA legislative session comes to a messy end (Politico)
- Emu loose on the 99 freeway in Merced (KMPH)
