Today’s Headlines

LA Times warns about climate change: prepare to make sacrifices

Uber pulls its scooters out of San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)

Bikes and scooters could replace short car trips in lots of cities (Inrix)

Cars rule the road, but it doesn’t have to be this way (Fresno Bee)

Cargo bikes are coming (Outside)

Two bills finishing off 710 freeway expansion pass (Pasadena Now)

Bakersfield pedestrian safety enforcement: 73 citations issued. But for what? (23ABCnews)

Trade in your old car for an ebike (Electrek)

CA legislative session comes to a messy end (Politico)

Emu loose on the 99 freeway in Merced (KMPH)

