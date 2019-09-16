Today’s Headlines

  • LA Times warns about climate change: prepare to make sacrifices
  • Uber pulls its scooters out of San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Bikes and scooters could replace short car trips in lots of cities (Inrix)
  • Cars rule the road, but it doesn’t have to be this way (Fresno Bee)
  • Cargo bikes are coming (Outside)
  • Two bills finishing off 710 freeway expansion pass (Pasadena Now)
  • Bakersfield pedestrian safety enforcement: 73 citations issued. But for what? (23ABCnews)
  • Trade in your old car for an ebike (Electrek)
  • CA legislative session comes to a messy end (Politico)
  • Emu loose on the 99 freeway in Merced (KMPH)

