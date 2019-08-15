Today’s Headlines

  • Finally! After successful pilot–faster deliveries, happier employees–Domino’s to expand pizza delivery via ebike (Electrek)
  • How transit could save the world: make it easier to access (Bloomberg)
  • Monterey-Salinas colleges expand fare-free transit zones for students (Monterey-Herald)
  • “Absurdist geographer” creates graphics from badly designed intersections (Dallas News)
  • The conservative case for clean air regulations (Yahoo Finance)
  • “Kochland” explores Koch brothers’ long-time efforts to deny climate change (New Yorker)
  • How segregation created traffic jams (New York Times Magazine)
  • Transportation is more than traffic: Measuring walkability (D.C. Policy Center)
  • Tahoe tries bus-only shoulder lanes, park-and-ride, shuttles, bike-share….and crossing guards to manage peak traffic (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
  • Well, it’s a funny story anyway: Man tries to avoid tolls, tickets with vanity license plate, instead gets all the bills (The Drive)
  • Northeast “cap and invest” program could boost transit (Streetsblog Massachusetts)
  • Is this San Diego complex a model for transit oriented development? (San Diego Union Tribune)

