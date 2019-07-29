Today’s Headlines

  • The climate has changed before, but never like this (Atlantic)
  • California’s deal with automakers is a “pragmatic compromise” (CALmatters)
  • Head of CARB, Mary Nichols, is a clean-air hero (LA Times)
  • It’s hard to measure emissions (Reuters)
  • San Diego experiments with Community Planning groups focused on sustainable growth (Times of San Diego)
  • Planning equitable development along the L.A. River (NRDC)
    • And finishing that 8-mile gap in the bike path there (Route Fifty)
  • Reinventing the highways cutting through the East Bay (SF Chronicle)
  • Caltrans awards Low Carbon Transportation funds to 180 local mass transit projects (RT&S)
  • Brutalist Glen Park BART station could become a National Historic Place (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF