- The climate has changed before, but never like this (Atlantic)
- California’s deal with automakers is a “pragmatic compromise” (CALmatters)
- Head of CARB, Mary Nichols, is a clean-air hero (LA Times)
- It’s hard to measure emissions (Reuters)
- San Diego experiments with Community Planning groups focused on sustainable growth (Times of San Diego)
- Planning equitable development along the L.A. River (NRDC)
- And finishing that 8-mile gap in the bike path there (Route Fifty)
- Reinventing the highways cutting through the East Bay (SF Chronicle)
- Caltrans awards Low Carbon Transportation funds to 180 local mass transit projects (RT&S)
- Brutalist Glen Park BART station could become a National Historic Place (SF Chronicle)
