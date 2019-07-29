Today’s Headlines

The climate has changed before, but never like this (Atlantic)

California’s deal with automakers is a “pragmatic compromise” (CALmatters)

Head of CARB, Mary Nichols, is a clean-air hero (LA Times)

It’s hard to measure emissions (Reuters)

San Diego experiments with Community Planning groups focused on sustainable growth (Times of San Diego)

Planning equitable development along the L.A. River (NRDC) And finishing that 8-mile gap in the bike path there (Route Fifty)

Reinventing the highways cutting through the East Bay (SF Chronicle)

Caltrans awards Low Carbon Transportation funds to 180 local mass transit projects (RT&S)

Brutalist Glen Park BART station could become a National Historic Place (SF Chronicle)

