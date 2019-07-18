Today’s Headlines

Want to save the environment? Subsidize e-bikes (Outside)

A food delivery robot wants to use the bike lane (Wired)

Google maps adds bikeshare (Mashable)

San Francisco makes e-scooters permanent (Curbed)

While Oakland tries to make them available to everyone (East Bay Express)

No reason to wait to make this Berkeley intersection safer (Berkeleyside)

70-year-old sets out to walk every Glendale street (LA Times)

Drivers don’t have to press a button to cross the street; why do pedestrians? (Streetsblog Denver)

Tesla pushes ahead on making its cars autonomous, despite lack of regulation (Washington Post)

BART is building housing at its stations (SF Chronicle)

Learning from states that are testing better ways to spend transportation money (State Smart Transportation Institute)

California, largest consumer of electricity in the west, long ago ended the “war on coal” (CALmatters)

