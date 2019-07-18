Today’s Headlines
- Want to save the environment? Subsidize e-bikes (Outside)
- A food delivery robot wants to use the bike lane (Wired)
- Google maps adds bikeshare (Mashable)
- San Francisco makes e-scooters permanent (Curbed)
- While Oakland tries to make them available to everyone (East Bay Express)
- No reason to wait to make this Berkeley intersection safer (Berkeleyside)
- 70-year-old sets out to walk every Glendale street (LA Times)
- Drivers don’t have to press a button to cross the street; why do pedestrians? (Streetsblog Denver)
- Tesla pushes ahead on making its cars autonomous, despite lack of regulation (Washington Post)
- BART is building housing at its stations (SF Chronicle)
- Learning from states that are testing better ways to spend transportation money (State Smart Transportation Institute)
- California, largest consumer of electricity in the west, long ago ended the “war on coal” (CALmatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF