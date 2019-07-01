Today’s Headlines

As scheduled, gas tax rises almost a whole six cents today, and media freaks out (KTLA, KCAL, Sacramento Bee, Washington Post) After all, we shouldn’t have to pay for road maintenance, or something like that (Bakersfield.com)

Meanwhile air quality is getting worse, and emissions climb (LA Times)

Photos of some really bad (and really nice) bike infrastructure all over the world (Guardian)

Where are San Francisco’s bike-share bikes? (SF Chronicle)

To “deal with the problem,” Oakland proposes to close a street where homeless have been living in RVs (SF Chronicle)

Google wants to build 20,000 homes. That will be expensive (SF Chronicle)

Bids are coming in high for San Rafael bridge (and every other transportation projects) (Marin Independent Journal)

Bamboo bikes, made in Ghana, are trendy in Germany (Forbes)

