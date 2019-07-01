Today’s Headlines
- As scheduled, gas tax rises almost a whole six cents today, and media freaks out (KTLA, KCAL, Sacramento Bee, Washington Post)
- After all, we shouldn’t have to pay for road maintenance, or something like that (Bakersfield.com)
- Meanwhile air quality is getting worse, and emissions climb (LA Times)
- Photos of some really bad (and really nice) bike infrastructure all over the world (Guardian)
- Where are San Francisco’s bike-share bikes? (SF Chronicle)
- To “deal with the problem,” Oakland proposes to close a street where homeless have been living in RVs (SF Chronicle)
- Google wants to build 20,000 homes. That will be expensive (SF Chronicle)
- Bids are coming in high for San Rafael bridge (and every other transportation projects) (Marin Independent Journal)
- Bamboo bikes, made in Ghana, are trendy in Germany (Forbes)
