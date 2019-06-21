Today’s Headlines

  • Trump EPA chief writes to Republican lawmakers–not Congress–accusing CARB chair Mary Nichols of lying about clean car rule negotiations (Sacramento Bee)
    • But former EPA staffer says EPA chief is the one lying (The Hill)
    • And the feds are the ones unwilling to negotiate (Route Fifty)
  • La Verne forms an Active Transportation Committee (Bike La Verne)
  • BART is promised $300m by feds for transbay tube work (SF Chronicle)
  • La Verne residents oppose road widening planned near new light rail (Daily Bulletin)
  • California to let two Chinese companies bring “robotaxis” to the state (Tech Crunch)
  • To save Oregon from the horrors of cap-and-trade, Republican reps run away (Intelligencer)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF