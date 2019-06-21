Today’s Headlines

Trump EPA chief writes to Republican lawmakers–not Congress–accusing CARB chair Mary Nichols of lying about clean car rule negotiations (Sacramento Bee) But former EPA staffer says EPA chief is the one lying (The Hill) And the feds are the ones unwilling to negotiate (Route Fifty)

La Verne forms an Active Transportation Committee (Bike La Verne)

BART is promised $300m by feds for transbay tube work (SF Chronicle)

La Verne residents oppose road widening planned near new light rail (Daily Bulletin)

California to let two Chinese companies bring “robotaxis” to the state (Tech Crunch)

To save Oregon from the horrors of cap-and-trade, Republican reps run away (Intelligencer)

