Today’s Headlines
- Trump EPA chief writes to Republican lawmakers–not Congress–accusing CARB chair Mary Nichols of lying about clean car rule negotiations (Sacramento Bee)
- But former EPA staffer says EPA chief is the one lying (The Hill)
- And the feds are the ones unwilling to negotiate (Route Fifty)
- La Verne forms an Active Transportation Committee (Bike La Verne)
- BART is promised $300m by feds for transbay tube work (SF Chronicle)
- La Verne residents oppose road widening planned near new light rail (Daily Bulletin)
- California to let two Chinese companies bring “robotaxis” to the state (Tech Crunch)
- To save Oregon from the horrors of cap-and-trade, Republican reps run away (Intelligencer)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF