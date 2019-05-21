Today’s Headlines
- Why bicycle riders get angry, in one short video (SF Examiner)
- East Palo Alto celebrates opening of bike pedestrian overpass (Palo Alto Online)
- $40 million for LA river bike path (Curbed)
- Report: Make transit free to offset impacts from Uber/Lyft (SF Examiner)
- Numbers: Distracted driving is killing us (Mercury News)
- THAT housing bill is not quite dead (Press Democrat)
- Electric cars have been around for a very long time (Interesting Engineering)
- Chevron to install electric vehicle chargers at its stations (CleanTechnica)
- Not everyone working on autonomous vehicles thinks like Musk (The Drive)
- L.A.’s plan to fight climate change needs public support (LA Times)
- California cities roll towards sustainability (NRDC)
- Many question remain about gas price disparities (Business Journal)
- Cautionary tale: The dangerous standoff between Uber and Buenos Aires (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF