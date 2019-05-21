Today’s Headlines

  • Why bicycle riders get angry, in one short video (SF Examiner)
  • East Palo Alto celebrates opening of bike pedestrian overpass (Palo Alto Online)
  • $40 million for LA river bike path (Curbed)
  • Report: Make transit free to offset impacts from Uber/Lyft (SF Examiner)
  • Numbers: Distracted driving is killing us (Mercury News)
  • THAT housing bill is not quite dead (Press Democrat)
  • Electric cars have been around for a very long time (Interesting Engineering)
  • Chevron to install electric vehicle chargers at its stations (CleanTechnica)
  • Not everyone working on autonomous vehicles thinks like Musk (The Drive)
  • L.A.’s plan to fight climate change needs public support (LA Times)
  • California cities roll towards sustainability (NRDC)
  • Many question remain about gas price disparities (Business Journal)
  • Cautionary tale: The dangerous standoff between Uber and Buenos Aires (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF