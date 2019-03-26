Today’s Headlines
- Housing policy is climate policy (NY Times)
- Bike path alongside SMART railway is taking way too long to finish (Press Democrat)
- How many trees are needed to cool a city street: 40% canopy cover (Popular Science)
- Residents wanted long-haul bus service to Westwood, Las Vegas, so Long Beach transit agency found partners to provide it (Business Journal)
- Development in Santa Barbara would threaten pedestrian safety (Edhat)
- Americans are driving more than ever (Route Fifty)
- More on tool to estimate induced travel in California (SSTI)
- Testing Google’s walking directions of the future (Gizmodo)
- It’s possible to attach your own private car to Amtrak–for now (CityLab)
- An ancient trash pit reveals how a climate shift decimated an ancient city (National Geographic)
- People are really confused about the benefits and drawbacks of one-way streets (LAist)
