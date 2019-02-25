Today’s Headlines
- Jump bikes are more popular than Uber in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- Lime bikes pulling out of Bay Area cities to focus on scooters (Mountain View Voice)
- Newsom tackles the problems of high-speed rail amidst criticism (LA Times)
- Caltrans argues for wider roads and removing crosswalks in Eureka (North Coast Journal)
- San Rafael multi-use path construction hits a few delays (Marin Independent Journal)
- Sacramento State launches on-campus electric driverless shuttles (Sacramento Bee)
- The merits of a pedestrian-friendly city (New Times)
- SANDAG’s new executive director tells the board to get real (Voice of San Diego)
- State bill proposes limit on cities’ ability to downzone to prevent dense housing (Urbanize Los Angeles)
- Where California teachers have the hardest time paying rent, mortgages (Sacramento Bee)
- Connecting housing and transportation in the state budget (Desert Sun)
