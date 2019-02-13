Today’s Headlines
- Yesterday’s big story took off like a runaway train in a Buster Keaton movie: Mainstream media reported that Gavin Newsom “pledged” to “end,” “scale back,” “curtail,” “scrap,” “slam the brakes on” and “abandon” high speed rail. Oh, and “kill that boondoggle.”
- Even the resident high-speed rail critic at the LA Times found it all “shocking”
- Except Newsom didn’t say any of that (Streetsblog)
- Later, the governor kind of clarified his remarks.
- After not listening very closely to the state of the state speech, CBS says that Governor Newsom “changed his tune” afterwards
- Lodi residents want to turn an unused railway into a bike trail (Lodi News)
- San Diego streamlines process to allow parklets, pop-ups (Next City)
- Neglecting infrastructure is expensive: San Diego pays out big settlement to injured cyclist (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The Green New Deal in the West (Power)
- How climate change could transform your city (Wired)
- Insect numbers are in decline, and that’s really bad (Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF