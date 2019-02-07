Today’s Headlines
- Pomona gets $9.2 million for bike lanes, traffic calming, intersection improvements (Daily Bulletin)
- CTC allocates a bunch of money for transportation projects (SCV News)
- BART and Amtrak assess a new, shared transbay crossing (SF Chronicle)
- Santa Barbara gets a wider bridge that has room for pedestrians (Noozhawk)
- Consumer Reports obtains scooter crash data, and Bird and Lime are not happy
- Congestion can be a good thing (CNU)
- Lesson 1 in how to get your housing plan approved: talk to your neighbors (Berkeleyside)
- Ocasio-Cortez, Markey release outline of Green New Deal (Guardian, Washington Post)
- Opinion: Public-private partnerships are an expensive gimmick (CALmatters)
- Oregon drafts a cap-and-trade bill (Portland Business Journal)
