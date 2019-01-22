Today’s Headlines
- Even the LA Times says that if you want to save mankind you’re gonna have to pay a toll
- BART begins construction in downtown San Jose (Mercury News, KPIX)
- East Bay Times finds neighbors who oppose housing at North Berkeley BART station
- Antelope Valley Schools to get four electric buses (AV Press)
- New law allows bike share systems to integrate with each other (SM Mirror)
- New Spectrum 1 News in LA does segments on ghost bikes and bike theft
- Not the Onion: Uber is exploring autonomous bikes and scooters (Tech Crunch)
- Are engineers the only ones who get to talk about their work? No (Strong Towns)
- Bike riding means freedom for kids? Sure. But for adults too! (Redding Seachlight)
