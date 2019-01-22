Today’s Headlines

  • Even the LA Times says that if you want to save mankind you’re gonna have to pay a toll
  • BART begins construction in downtown San Jose (Mercury News, KPIX)
  • East Bay Times finds neighbors who oppose housing at North Berkeley BART station
  • Antelope Valley Schools to get four electric buses (AV Press)
  • New law allows bike share systems to integrate with each other (SM Mirror)
  • New Spectrum 1 News in LA does segments on ghost bikes and bike theft
  • Not the Onion: Uber is exploring autonomous bikes and scooters (Tech Crunch)
  • Are engineers the only ones who get to talk about their work? No (Strong Towns)
  • Bike riding means freedom for kids? Sure. But for adults too! (Redding Seachlight)

