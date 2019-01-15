Today’s Headlines
- More on Senator Wiener’s Complete Streets bill (Mass Transit)
- A mileage-based fee would be more effective than a ZEV fee (SSTI)
- No plans for a transportation tax measure in Ventura County in 2020 (VC Star)
- Sacramento could get scooter rentals this spring–and the city has learned from mistakes made elsewhere (Sacramento Bee)
- Bus lanes in SF’s Mission District work wonders for riders (Bay City Beacon)
- Newsom angers no one with budget proposal (SF Chronicle)
- Ideas from afar:
- This Italian city will pay people to bike to work (Eltis)
- What transit needs: Atlanta transit head says let’s invest massively (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- A map of Washington clearly shows why disadvantaged communities need help (Seattle Times)
