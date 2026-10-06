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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Diesels, car taxes, far hikes, beach trails, more...
10:48 AM PDT on October 6, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Interesting choice for top news stories the day after the president suggests it's ok to bomb Los Angeles.

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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Today's Headlines

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