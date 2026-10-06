Tuesday’s Headlines
Diesels, car taxes, far hikes, beach trails, more...
10:48 AM PDT on October 6, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
The Five Types of Speeding Drivers
...and why the same solutions won't work to slow all of them down.
October 5, 2026
Driver Kills Pedestrian on Lakeside in Oakland
Delays to a safety project contributed, say advocates
October 5, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica’s Newly Concrete-Curb-Protected Broadway Bikeway
Broadway now has 1.6 miles of concrete-curb protection, making it the longest continuous stretch of concrete-protected bikeway in L.A. County
October 5, 2026
Streetsblog California Endorsements on Transit Funding Measures Across the State
Yes in the Bay and Fresno. No in Riverside and San Bernardino.
October 5, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
High-speed rail, public support for transit/ferries, bike lanes, Prop. 45 and more...
October 5, 2026