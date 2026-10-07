Wednesday’s Headlines

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After More Than a Decade, Inland Rail Trail Finally Reaches Central Vista
After more than a decade of planning and delays, a new 1.1-mile segment brings the Inland Rail Trail into central Vista, creating more than 12 continuous miles of traffic-separated trail from Escondido.
The post After More Than a Decade, Inland Rail Trail Finally Reaches Central Vista appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.