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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

More on elections, e-bikes, transportation measures, Trump.
8:41 AM PDT on October 7, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Yes on S is buying some ads.
  • Ethanol Producers Celebrate CA Gas Blends (Ethanol Producer)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (StanfordDaily)
  • Fresnoland Breaks Down Measure S
  • Reminder: Vote Yes on S and the Regional Transit Measure
  • Treasurer Candidates Divided on High-Speed Rail (OC Reg)
  • Transportation Projects in Redwood City (DailyJournal)
  • Sac. Councilmember Wants E-Bike/Moto/Scooter Regs (SacBee)
  • Trump Serious About Using Birth Rates to Determine Transpo. Funding (Politico)
  • Caltrain, Muni Secure Federal Grants for Accessibility (VoiceofSF)
  • Trump EO on Diesel Prices Won’t Lower Costs (WRAL)
  • Muni’s Fuel Prices Soaring (SFStandard)
  • People Are Upset at Trump’s Comments About Blowing Up LA/SD (Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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