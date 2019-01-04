Today’s Headlines

  • CA plans for 100% zero-emission public transit fleet (Red Green and Blue)
  • New CA health and environmental laws taking effect (KQED)
  • Governor Brown reappoints heads of High Speed Rail Authority (SFGate)
  • San Jose adds ten miles of protected bike lanes (KPIX)
  • Nineteen things to look forward to in L.A. in 2019 (Curbed)
  • Thought experiment: Envision highways as transit lines (Curbed)
  • How to fund roads and get EVs to pay their share (UC Davis)
  • Spinlister relaunches (Forbes)
  • Building housing in old parking garages (PopUp City)
  • A CA gubernatorial-speak translator (CALmatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF