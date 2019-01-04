Today’s Headlines

CA plans for 100% zero-emission public transit fleet (Red Green and Blue)

New CA health and environmental laws taking effect (KQED)

Governor Brown reappoints heads of High Speed Rail Authority (SFGate)

San Jose adds ten miles of protected bike lanes (KPIX)

Nineteen things to look forward to in L.A. in 2019 (Curbed)

Thought experiment: Envision highways as transit lines (Curbed)

How to fund roads and get EVs to pay their share (UC Davis)

Spinlister relaunches (Forbes)

Building housing in old parking garages (PopUp City)

A CA gubernatorial-speak translator (CALmatters)

