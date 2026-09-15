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Tuesday’s Headlines

Waymo, E-Bikes, Climate and more!
10:10 AM PDT on September 15, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Muni Asks for State OK to Buy Hybrid, Instead of Zero Emission, Buses (Standard)
  • Long Beach To Start Issuing Speed Camera Tickets Soon (LB Post)
  • City of Montclair Sues SBCTA Over A Line Cancelation (Daily Bulletin)
  • BART Cuts West Oakland Station Parking Lot in 1/2 (SF Gate)
  • Judge Sides With Waymo, Against Santa Monica (SMDP)
  • San Diego City Council Wary of Waymo, AI Cars (Union-Trib)
  • …Also Considering Suing Over Deceptive E-Moto Ads (Fox5)
  • Sacramento Kings Part Owner in Court Over Fatal Crash (SacBee)
  • Carlsbad Declares Climate Emergency Over Crumbling Bluffs (Fox, SD 10)
  • Americans Love Driving Here, Driverless Cities Abroad (Vox; paywall)
  • Amtrak Having Moment in Sun, but Congress Sees Clouds (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Deficit Spending Is OK for Highways (Bipartisan Policy Center)
  • Data Centers Are a Transportation Issue (Next City)
  • Caltrans Road Worker Happier as Hot Dog Cart Owner (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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