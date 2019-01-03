Today’s Headlines
- Good job, Bay Area! It is now much cheaper to drive solo to SF than to ride the bus (SF Chronicle)
- Great bike rides in LA (LAist)
- Newest census data shows decrease in bike commuting nationally (USA Today)
- New zero emission rules for public transportation in California (Clean Technica)
- It is too expensive even for Habitat for Humanity to build low income housing in the Bay Area (Mercury News)
- Gentrification is one issue, but other causes of displacement also need attention (City Observatory)
- Sacramento considers high density housing around its rail stations (ComstockMagazine)
- Can building housing lower rents? (East Bay Express)
- San Jose approves tiny house villages for homeless (Mother Nature News)
- Grand Rapids rewrote its zoning to allow more units in single-family housing areas a decade ago (Next City)
