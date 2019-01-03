Today’s Headlines

Good job, Bay Area! It is now much cheaper to drive solo to SF than to ride the bus (SF Chronicle)

Great bike rides in LA (LAist)

Newest census data shows decrease in bike commuting nationally (USA Today)

New zero emission rules for public transportation in California (Clean Technica)

It is too expensive even for Habitat for Humanity to build low income housing in the Bay Area (Mercury News)

Gentrification is one issue, but other causes of displacement also need attention (City Observatory)

Sacramento considers high density housing around its rail stations (ComstockMagazine)

Can building housing lower rents? (East Bay Express)

San Jose approves tiny house villages for homeless (Mother Nature News)

Grand Rapids rewrote its zoning to allow more units in single-family housing areas a decade ago (Next City)

