Today’s Headlines

  • Transportation funding should incentivize sustainable transportation, not pretend to be a “fair share” user fee system (Mobility Lab)
  • Nine states and D.C. to create cap-and-trade program for transportation emissions (Scientific American, Gizmodo)
  • The Washington campaign to undermine CA’s authority over autonomous vehicles (LA Times)
  • Golden Gate Bridge tolls could climb to near $10 by 2023 (SF Chronicle)
  • Caltrans assesses climate risk for the San Joaquin Valley (Bakersfield.com)
  • More about CPUC oversight shift on electrification of transportation (Green Tech Media)
  • Youth discount on BART fares proves popular (BART)
  • Devin Nunes’ war on the Fresno Bee and the news (GQ)
  • Evidence of rent gouging by greedy landlords after fires (LAist)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF