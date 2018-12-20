Today’s Headlines

Transportation funding should incentivize sustainable transportation, not pretend to be a “fair share” user fee system (Mobility Lab)

Nine states and D.C. to create cap-and-trade program for transportation emissions (Scientific American, Gizmodo)

The Washington campaign to undermine CA’s authority over autonomous vehicles (LA Times)

Golden Gate Bridge tolls could climb to near $10 by 2023 (SF Chronicle)

Caltrans assesses climate risk for the San Joaquin Valley (Bakersfield.com)

More about CPUC oversight shift on electrification of transportation (Green Tech Media)

Youth discount on BART fares proves popular (BART)

Devin Nunes’ war on the Fresno Bee and the news (GQ)

Evidence of rent gouging by greedy landlords after fires (LAist)

