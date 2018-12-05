Today’s Headlines

The lingering, widespread health problems from wildfire smoke (Reveal)

CA’s 3-foot-passing law is rarely enforced (LAist)

Federal autonomous vehicle bill gets last-minute push in lame-duck Congress (The Verge)

Switching to electric vehicles could save billions, but timing is tricky (FutureStructure)

Victor Valley Transit orders new electric buses (Business Insider)

Sonora pedestrian project seeks public input (MyMotherLode)

To get people to drive less, a cultural shift is needed (Mobility Lab)

L.A. considers development at Tejon Ranch—fire risk is one consideration (LA Times)

SoCalGas ratepayers pay for lobbying against zero emission energy (CALmatters)

Sens. Beall and McGuire introduce a package of affordable housing bills (Lake County News)

Sen. Weiner proposes a right-to-shelter bill (SF Chronicle)

Initiative to kill high-speed rail faces an uphill battle (CNBC)

