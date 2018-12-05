Today’s Headlines
- The lingering, widespread health problems from wildfire smoke (Reveal)
- CA’s 3-foot-passing law is rarely enforced (LAist)
- Federal autonomous vehicle bill gets last-minute push in lame-duck Congress (The Verge)
- Switching to electric vehicles could save billions, but timing is tricky (FutureStructure)
- Victor Valley Transit orders new electric buses (Business Insider)
- Sonora pedestrian project seeks public input (MyMotherLode)
- To get people to drive less, a cultural shift is needed (Mobility Lab)
- L.A. considers development at Tejon Ranch—fire risk is one consideration (LA Times)
- SoCalGas ratepayers pay for lobbying against zero emission energy (CALmatters)
- Sens. Beall and McGuire introduce a package of affordable housing bills (Lake County News)
- Sen. Weiner proposes a right-to-shelter bill (SF Chronicle)
- Initiative to kill high-speed rail faces an uphill battle (CNBC)
