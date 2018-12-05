Today’s Headlines

  • The lingering, widespread health problems from wildfire smoke (Reveal)
  • CA’s 3-foot-passing law is rarely enforced (LAist)
  • Federal autonomous vehicle bill gets last-minute push in lame-duck Congress (The Verge)
  • Switching to electric vehicles could save billions, but timing is tricky (FutureStructure)
  • Victor Valley Transit orders new electric buses (Business Insider)
  • Sonora pedestrian project seeks public input (MyMotherLode)
  • To get people to drive less, a cultural shift is needed (Mobility Lab)
  • L.A. considers development at Tejon Ranch—fire risk is one consideration (LA Times)
  • SoCalGas ratepayers pay for lobbying against zero emission energy (CALmatters)
  • Sens. Beall and McGuire introduce a package of affordable housing bills (Lake County News)
  • Sen. Weiner proposes a right-to-shelter bill (SF Chronicle)
  • Initiative to kill high-speed rail faces an uphill battle (CNBC)

