Thursday’s Headlines
Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF
11:13 AM PDT on July 16, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Wednesday’s Headlines
Heat wave, e-bikes, Fresno Better Roads Measure, Oceanside, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Santa Ana, and more
July 15, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
CalBike is one of the first to urge a no vote on Prop 45.
July 14, 2026
Pedestrian Fatalities Drop Again, But More Needs To Be Done, Says Governors’ Group
Good news, except that 22.5 percent more pedestrians were killed in 2025 by car and truck drivers than in 2015.
July 13, 2026
Advocates and Officials Celebrate San Pablo Ave. Complete Streets Project in El Cerrito
It's 1.5 miles. And it's a template for a possible future for the entire corridor. And maybe for state highways everywhere
July 13, 2026
Help Us Raise $10k This Summer
2026 has been a great year for Streetsblog! But we need your help to fill out the second half of the year.
July 13, 2026