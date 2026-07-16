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Thursday’s Headlines

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11:13 AM PDT on July 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
NBCLA captured an overhead view of the flooding in a Metro Bus lot. Image: NBCLA broadcast
  • A major, multi-hour water main break in West Hollywood floods major streets, tears up infrastructure, and even floods a Metro bus lot (FOX11, NBCLA, CBSLA)
  • Sammy Roth announces the name of L.A.’s new chief heat officer and wonders why the mayor hasn’t (Climate Colored Goggles)
  • Oil companies are making billions. In the U.S., calls to tax their windfall are growing (NPR)
  • CA voters still care about the environment, but affordability concerns are rising, poll says (SacBee)
  • Supervisors urge California to expand S.F. speed-camera program (Mission Local)
  • Bike lanes and speed cameras disappear from the DOT’s list of proven safety measures (NPR)
  • In Santa Monica, AI tickets are underway for cars blocking bike lanes (LAist)
  • LAPD is renegotiating its contract with Flock cams after letting its initial contract lapse over concerns about privacy, transparency, and accuracy (LAT). Merced County Supervisors just went in the opposite direction, extending their contract with Flock for three years. (ABC30)
  • Trump demands ICE traffic stops resume in unhinged Truth Social post. The demand overrides the agency’s own suspension of stops, after ICE shot and killed two men in Texas and Maine just this week (ABC, AP)
  • Alameda County Sells Black Housing Developers Abandoned East Oakland Lot for $10. The East Bay parcel sat vacant for 30 years, buried under $1.7 million in back taxes. It’s been transferred to a local group — and the county says more could follow. (KQED)
  • Berkeley taps ‘safe streets leader’ as new public works chief (Berkeleyside)
  • Trump’s transportation dept. says it supports high-speed rail, just not CA’s (Fresno Bee)
  • These are California’s most affordable and least affordable cities. Both lists induce sticker shock (LAT)
  • Roll Up, Roll Up: Celebrating All Things Bicycle at Shiny Side Up in San José this Weekend (KQED)
  • Elsewhere: Somerville, MA hasn’t had a traffic death in three years (Governing)

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