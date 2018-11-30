Today’s Headlines
- More on need for Californians to drive less if we want to cut emissions (KPBS)
- Highway 101 being widened in Santa Barbara (Noozhawk)
- L.A. to consider raising speed limits on many streets (LA Times)
- San Mateo County passes a transportation sales tax with a few hundred votes to spare (Curbed, East Bay Times, Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
- Asm Jim Frazier wants head of high-speed rail to resign (LA Times, Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- You can’t feel ’em if you can’t see ’em (Strong Towns)
- The game-changing promise of a Green New Deal (The Intercept)
- Seven states are considering carbon pricing (Inside Climate News)
- Berkeley will use its old city hall for a homeless shelter (Berkeleyside)
- “You don’t bulldoze people,” but Caltrans clears homeless camps at roadsides (Sacramento Bee)
