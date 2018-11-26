Today’s Headlines

  • Federal report: Climate change is real, and it is really bad (Guardian)
  • So far in California: Strong cap-and-trade results, falling emissions (EDF) (My Motherlode)
  • Sky Protectors get CARB to pause forest offsets, which can lead to displacement of indigenous people (IntercontinentalCry.org)
  • The “pink tax” on travel is real (Examiner)
  • CA bicycle license plate design released (Tribune)
  • Downtown Tehachapi getting a Master Plan (Tehachapi News)
  • Santa Barbara commits to 100% electric buses (NextGenTransportation News)
  • In a stretch, road diet blamed for evacuation catastrophe in Paradise (LA Times)
  • Central Valley Amtrak route not meeting ridership expectations (Fresno Bee)
  • Churches can be evangelists for bicycling (Forbes)
  • “…And the driver just didn’t see him”: Media let cops rush to defend driver who hit bicyclist (ABC)
  • Drunk driver charged with manslaughter in death of (properly lit-up, helmeted) cyclist (Patch)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF