Today’s Headlines

Federal report: Climate change is real, and it is really bad (Guardian)

So far in California: Strong cap-and-trade results, falling emissions (EDF) (My Motherlode)

Sky Protectors get CARB to pause forest offsets, which can lead to displacement of indigenous people (IntercontinentalCry.org)

The “pink tax” on travel is real (Examiner)

CA bicycle license plate design released (Tribune)

Downtown Tehachapi getting a Master Plan (Tehachapi News)

Santa Barbara commits to 100% electric buses (NextGenTransportation News)

In a stretch, road diet blamed for evacuation catastrophe in Paradise (LA Times)

Central Valley Amtrak route not meeting ridership expectations (Fresno Bee)

Churches can be evangelists for bicycling (Forbes)

“…And the driver just didn’t see him”: Media let cops rush to defend driver who hit bicyclist (ABC)

Drunk driver charged with manslaughter in death of (properly lit-up, helmeted) cyclist (Patch)

