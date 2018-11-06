Today’s Headlines
Election Day today: Get out there and vote!
- CA transit agencies resist Prop 6 (CityLab)
- Prop 6 proponents—who have offered to pay for votes with “free gas”—charge Democrats with corruption (Breitbart)
- Long, diligent effort leads to better bike lanes on the Peninsula (Almanac)
- Jump bikes extend services in Sacramento (State Hornet)
- BART still building parking, still ignoring 2/3 of its riders (Systemic Failure)
- Environmental impact of EVs depends on how much people drive them (Energy at Haas)
- Kenyans are doing the dirty, low-pay work to train autonomous vehicles (BoingBoing)
- American cities are trying to change attitudes towards buses (Vox)
- Uber and Lyft’s “walled gardens” are a bad idea (Fast Company)
- Evidence that cap-and-trade might be working (The Conversation)
- Police insist it was the dead pedestrian’s fault, despite witness statements & bad intersection design (Press Democrat)
- Some crazy ideas to “fix traffic” (East Bay Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF