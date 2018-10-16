Today’s Headlines

  • Cargo bikes, not drones, are future of urban deliveries (Forbes)
  • How to turn a car town into a bike town (NextCity)
  • Can we go electric before it’s too late? (CityLab)
  • Ventura County: Bridge project would end if Prop 6 passes (VCStar)
  • Displacement after the Santa Rosa fire shows uneven outcomes for those with, without money (LA Times)
  • The climate fight isn’t over unless you give up (Guardian)
  • Cities made millions selling taxi medallions, but now they’re worthless, and drivers are stuck (NPR)
  • High speed rail could transform Fresno (PRI)
  • Free buses are completely changing a city in France (Guardian)
  • And the mayor of Paris wants the city to go gas-free (Intelligencer)

