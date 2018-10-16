Today’s Headlines

Cargo bikes, not drones, are future of urban deliveries (Forbes)

How to turn a car town into a bike town (NextCity)

Can we go electric before it’s too late? (CityLab)

Ventura County: Bridge project would end if Prop 6 passes (VCStar)

Displacement after the Santa Rosa fire shows uneven outcomes for those with, without money (LA Times)

The climate fight isn’t over unless you give up (Guardian)

Cities made millions selling taxi medallions, but now they’re worthless, and drivers are stuck (NPR)

High speed rail could transform Fresno (PRI)

Free buses are completely changing a city in France (Guardian)

And the mayor of Paris wants the city to go gas-free (Intelligencer)

