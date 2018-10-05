Today’s Headlines

  • Why do candidates ignore public transportation? (CityLab)
  • Lyft found 150,000 drivers willing to ditch their cars for money (Jalopnik)
  • Construction begins on 550-mile network of express lanes in Bay Area (Roads and Bridges)
  • Feds will rewrite safety rules to encourage autonomous vehicles (The Verge)
  • Driverless bus at work in Spain (ZDNet)
  • Another ride-share pilot launches in LA (Smart Cities Dive)
  • How Santa Monica and San Luis Obispo saved their downtowns (Independent)
  • Oakland opens another “Tuff Shed” camp to help homeless people get some sleep (KQED)
  • LA County deputies stop and search thousands of motorists on I-5, most of them Latino, most of them innocent—and deny profiling (LA Times)
  • Study finds that gas stations vent a lot more toxic vapors than previously thought (Phys.Org)

