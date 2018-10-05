Today’s Headlines

Why do candidates ignore public transportation? (CityLab)

Lyft found 150,000 drivers willing to ditch their cars for money (Jalopnik)

Construction begins on 550-mile network of express lanes in Bay Area (Roads and Bridges)

Feds will rewrite safety rules to encourage autonomous vehicles (The Verge)

Driverless bus at work in Spain (ZDNet)

Another ride-share pilot launches in LA (Smart Cities Dive)

How Santa Monica and San Luis Obispo saved their downtowns (Independent)

Oakland opens another “Tuff Shed” camp to help homeless people get some sleep (KQED)

LA County deputies stop and search thousands of motorists on I-5, most of them Latino, most of them innocent—and deny profiling (LA Times)

Study finds that gas stations vent a lot more toxic vapors than previously thought (Phys.Org)

