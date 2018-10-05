Today’s Headlines
- Why do candidates ignore public transportation? (CityLab)
- Lyft found 150,000 drivers willing to ditch their cars for money (Jalopnik)
- Construction begins on 550-mile network of express lanes in Bay Area (Roads and Bridges)
- Feds will rewrite safety rules to encourage autonomous vehicles (The Verge)
- Driverless bus at work in Spain (ZDNet)
- Another ride-share pilot launches in LA (Smart Cities Dive)
- How Santa Monica and San Luis Obispo saved their downtowns (Independent)
- Oakland opens another “Tuff Shed” camp to help homeless people get some sleep (KQED)
- LA County deputies stop and search thousands of motorists on I-5, most of them Latino, most of them innocent—and deny profiling (LA Times)
- Study finds that gas stations vent a lot more toxic vapors than previously thought (Phys.Org)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF