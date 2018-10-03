Today’s Headlines

  • The world is “nowhere near on track” to reduce global warming emissions (Guardian)
  • The federal administration acknowledges disastrous rise in global temperatures, says “oh well” (Washington Post)
  • US Sec of Transportation Elaine Chao ceremoniously formalizes grant to expand I-5 in Santa Clarita Valley (Signal SCV)
  • Riding electric bikes is not “cheating” (Forbes)
  • Bicycling violations don’t compare to driving violations (Outside)
  • SF Supervisors question city’s process for choosing among scooter companies (SF Examiner)
  • Wait, why can’t kids ride e-scooters? (Curbed)
  • Self-driving cars are coming, but so is plenty of parking (LA Times)
  • How property flippers screw over tenants (LA Times)

