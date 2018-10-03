Today’s Headlines

The world is “nowhere near on track” to reduce global warming emissions (Guardian)

The federal administration acknowledges disastrous rise in global temperatures, says “oh well” (Washington Post)

US Sec of Transportation Elaine Chao ceremoniously formalizes grant to expand I-5 in Santa Clarita Valley (Signal SCV)

Riding electric bikes is not “cheating” (Forbes)

Bicycling violations don’t compare to driving violations (Outside)

SF Supervisors question city’s process for choosing among scooter companies (SF Examiner)

Wait, why can’t kids ride e-scooters? (Curbed)

Self-driving cars are coming, but so is plenty of parking (LA Times)

How property flippers screw over tenants (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF