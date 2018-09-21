Today’s Headlines
- Report: Poverty is high in California by any measure (PPIC)
- Opinion: To combat climate change, California must “modernize” transportation (Sacramento Bee)
- Response to overblown Prop 6 report warns of heavy consequences if it passes (PR Newswire)
- Cupertino approves affordable housing at old mall, despite NIMBY claim that poor, uneducated people don’t belong in that city (Curbed)
- Infrastructure maintenance backlogs are hard to document (Route Fifty)
- Gentrification is changing the names of Oakland neighborhoods (East Bay Express)
- NY could fight congestion with parking policy (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF