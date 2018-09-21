Today’s Headlines

  • Report: Poverty is high in California by any measure (PPIC)
  • Opinion: To combat climate change, California must “modernize” transportation (Sacramento Bee)
  • Response to overblown Prop 6 report warns of heavy consequences if it passes (PR Newswire)
  • Cupertino approves affordable housing at old mall, despite NIMBY claim that poor, uneducated people don’t belong in that city (Curbed)
  • Infrastructure maintenance backlogs are hard to document (Route Fifty)
  • Gentrification is changing the names of Oakland neighborhoods (East Bay Express)
  • NY could fight congestion with parking policy (NY Times)

