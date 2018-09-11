Today’s Headlines
- Global Climate Action Summit this week (CalMatters)
- …begins with protestors demanding a space for indigenous voices (SF Chronicle)
- Big issue to tackle there: getting Californians to cut driving (LA Times)
- Brown signs clean energy bill (LA Times)
- Oh, you, California, you are so deluded (Wall Street Journal)
- Media magnifies e-scooter hysteria (SF Chronicle)
- Vox explains e-scooters
- Brown signs bill to block offshore drilling in California (Huffington Post)
- Study: increasing minimum wage does not lead to job losses (Daily Cal)
- LA County considers temporarily capping rent increases (LA Times)
- SF considers loans to preserve, retrofit affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
