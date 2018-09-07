Today’s Headlines
- California moving closer to 100% zero emission buses (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Fight climate change, grow the economy (CALmatters)
- Also, don’t fight climate change, pay a huge price (CALmatters)
- Global climate summit in SF next week (SF Chronicle)
- Feds must hold public hearings on vehicle efficiency rollback; here’s how to weigh in (NY Times)
- Save this link for future reference: An explainer on why widening highways can’t solve congestion (CityLab)
