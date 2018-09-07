Today’s Headlines

  • California moving closer to 100% zero emission buses (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Fight climate change, grow the economy (CALmatters)
  • Also, don’t fight climate change, pay a huge price (CALmatters)
  • Global climate summit in SF next week (SF Chronicle)
  • Feds must hold public hearings on vehicle efficiency rollback; here’s how to weigh in (NY Times)
  • Save this link for future reference: An explainer on why widening highways can’t solve congestion (CityLab)

