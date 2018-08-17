Today’s Headlines
- Richmond city officials decry arrest of black bike advocate Najari Smith (East Bay Express)
- A simple pedestrian crossing on Highway 1 is anything but (Half Moon Bay Review)
- Sebastopol police launch crosswalk sting operation (Sonoma West)
- LA moved to ban rental scooters in March, but they aren’t gone (LA Times)
- They can’t make autonomous cars safe, so they want pedestrians to take responsibility (Bloomberg)
- In Atlanta, a lawsuit contends the city can’t afford not to fix its sidewalks (CityLab)
- Analysis: Most new oil wells approved by Brown administration are in disadvantaged communities (Center for Biological Diversity)
- Trump administration has declared war on the environment (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF