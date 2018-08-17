Today’s Headlines

Richmond city officials decry arrest of black bike advocate Najari Smith (East Bay Express)

A simple pedestrian crossing on Highway 1 is anything but (Half Moon Bay Review)

Sebastopol police launch crosswalk sting operation (Sonoma West)

LA moved to ban rental scooters in March, but they aren’t gone (LA Times)

They can’t make autonomous cars safe, so they want pedestrians to take responsibility (Bloomberg)

In Atlanta, a lawsuit contends the city can’t afford not to fix its sidewalks (CityLab)

Analysis: Most new oil wells approved by Brown administration are in disadvantaged communities (Center for Biological Diversity)

Trump administration has declared war on the environment (Capitol Weekly)

